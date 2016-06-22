PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables for Second Grade offers worksheets that focus on different math skills for the beginning 2nd grade student. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink. There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class. You can also use these interactive worksheets in your math notebooks or journals.
These worksheets are:
Interactive: Many of the printables get students cutting and pasting answers right on each worksheet
Comprehensive: Many different skills for the second grade are covered in these worksheets
Flexible: Use them in your classroom, as homework assignments, or as work for a substitute teacher
Fun: The printables in this packet are big, engaging, and have lots of fun fonts and graphics that will make learning more enjoyable.
Skills covered:
Telling Time
Adding Ten to a Number
Missing Numbers on a Number Line
Subtracting within 20
Subtracting within 100
Even or Odd Numbers
Greater Than or Less Than
Expanded Form
Addition
Ordering Numbers
Writing Out Numbers
Money
Dividing Shapes
Math Riddles - Guess the Number
