Back to School Interactive No Prep Printables for Second Grade offers worksheets that focus on different math skills for the beginning 2nd grade student. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink. There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class. You can also use these interactive worksheets in your math notebooks or journals.



These worksheets are:



Interactive: Many of the printables get students cutting and pasting answers right on each worksheet



Comprehensive: Many different skills for the second grade are covered in these worksheets



Flexible: Use them in your classroom, as homework assignments, or as work for a substitute teacher



Fun: The printables in this packet are big, engaging, and have lots of fun fonts and graphics that will make learning more enjoyable.



Skills covered:

Telling Time

Adding Ten to a Number

Missing Numbers on a Number Line

Subtracting within 20

Subtracting within 100

Even or Odd Numbers

Greater Than or Less Than

Expanded Form

Addition

Ordering Numbers

Writing Out Numbers

Money

Dividing Shapes

Math Riddles - Guess the Number





All graphics are original and created by myself.



