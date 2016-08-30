Back to School Reading Passages - Close Reading Passages contains four stories for your students to read, contemplate, and discuss for the end of the summer vacation and the beginning of the new school year in the fall. In this product you will find:
A Discussion Guide to help you lead a discussion about the stories with your students.
A Close Reading Short Stories handout to help your students read and comprehend each text.
Four three-page stories, including vocabulary to look up and learn, questions for contemplation and discussion, and a space for taking notes.
A New Word Log for students to use to keep track of the new words they have learned through these stories.
Stories included:
Summer's End
The New School
The Icebreaker
The Bus Ride
Close Reading is a central focus of the Common Core State Standards (CCSS). Students learn to immerse themselves in the text, think about what the author is saying, and pick out important details in the text in a methodical way.
I really appreciate your purchase, and I hope your students enjoy the stories! Have a great return to school and a wonderful fall season!
Check my other close reading packets:
Back to School Reading Passages - Close Reading
Halloween Reading Passages - Close Reading
Thanksgiving Reading Passages - Close Reading
Christmas Reading Passages - Close Reading
Martin Luther King, Jr. Reading Passages - Close Reading
Valentine's Day Reading Passages - Close Reading
St. Patrick's Day Reading Passages - Close Reading
Easter Reading Passages - Close Reading
Earth Day Reading Passages - Close Reading
End of the Year Reading Passages - Close Reading
***
Check out my Back to School Endless Bundle for Third Grade which includes this booklet and 16 others and comes with a 38% discount.
Check out my Back to School Endless Bundle for Fourth Grade which includes this booklet and 16 others and comes with a 38% discount.
Check out my Back to School Endless Bundle for Fifth Grade which includes this booklet and 13 others and comes with a 38% discount.
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Phonics Screening Check 30 page Revision
- (29)
- $7.04
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49