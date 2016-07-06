$2.40
$3.00);
(20% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
Learn about beachcombers and what kinds of things they might find in the sand or shallow waters with this Two-Page Activity Set!
Keywords: beach combing | treasure | sea life | ocean | beach | ocean | seashore | play acting | fantasy | scavenger hunt
$2.40
$3.00);
(20% off)
Buy now
Save for later
Worry free guarantee
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
SALE
PuzzleFun
Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Bundle – With Bonus Puzzles About China
Enjoy the below Chinese New Year 2018-themed products (Year of the Dog) with this discounted bundle! • Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Two-...
- (0)
- 20% off$8.70$6.96
SALE
PuzzleFun
'China: A Fascinating Country' Puzzle Set (plus exclusive China photograph)
Kids will love to learn about China with this collection of puzzles that share facts about the country's wonders and culture! A great addition to u...
- (0)
- 20% off$4.50$3.60
SALE
PuzzleFun
Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Puzzle Set
This Chinese New Year 2018-themed product (Year of the Dog) contains the following: • Chinese New Year 2018 (Year of the Dog) Two-Page Activity Set...
- (0)
- 20% off$5.35$4.28
Popular paid resources
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Phonics High Frequency Words Flashcards
These flash cards are great for small group work, intervention and assessment. They have a multitude of uses and when laminated for durability will...
- (0)
- $4.58
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: CVC Words Write The Room Game
Write the Room is a favourite activity in my classroom. It gives students the opportunity to move around and to interact with text found within the...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: CVC Words Bundle
SAVE 20% BY PURCHASING THE BUNDLE CVC words are usually the first words children learn once they know their consonant sounds and short vowel sounds...
- 3 Resources
- $7.89
New resources
helenrachelcrossley
Phonics Phases 2-5 Checklists
Phonics Phases 2-5 Checklists: A series of 4 simple checklists for Teachers to assess pupils’ reading and spelling of all decodable and tricky word...
- (2)
- FREE
helenrachelcrossley
Phonics Phase 3 Chatterboxes
Phonics Phase 3 Chatterboxes: A series of 3 chatterboxes including all the Phase 3 decodable and tricky words and 8 different fun spelling activiti...
- (1)
- $5.63
hannahmhayes91
Hannah's Phonics Stories; Phonics Lotto Game
A Phonics Lotto Game, including the sounds; ay, ee, igh, ow, long oo, short, oo, ar, or, sh, ch, tch, voiced and unvoiced th I will make another ga...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: Phonics High Frequency Words Flashcards
These flash cards are great for small group work, intervention and assessment. They have a multitude of uses and when laminated for durability will...
- (0)
- $4.58
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: CVC Words Games
CVC words are usually the first words children learn once they know their consonant sounds and short vowel sounds. In CVC words, all the letters ar...
- (0)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Vocabulary: CVC Words Learning Stations
CVC words are usually the first words children learn once they know their consonant sounds and short vowel sounds. In CVC words, all the letters ar...
- (0)
- $4.23