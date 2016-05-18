Beginning of the Year: This beginning of the year word search is perfect for those moments when students finish early! This word search also doubles as a coloring book!. The solution to the puzzle is included.



Beginning of the Year Vocabulary Terms:



♦ Backpack

♦ Books

♦ Computer

♦ Gym

♦ Lunch

♦ Pencil

♦ Ruler

♦ School

♦ School Bus

♦ Science

♦ Social Studies

♦ Teacher