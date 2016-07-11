This Microscope Measurement Lab is part of my Introduction/Scientific Method unit and covers basic microscope usage and measurement. Topics covered include:
• Position of objects when viewed with a microscope
• Using the diaphragm to control light
• Determining depth of field
• Magnification
• Field of view
• Resolving power (resolution)
This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes the Microscope Measurement Lab, and answer key, and a materials list. This lab usually lasts for 1 ½ to 2 days depending on the level of your students. For any teacher looking for “hands on” enrichment activities that will fully engage the student, this product is for you. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
Photosynthesis
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Edexcel CB7b Hormonal Control of Metabolic Rate
- (3)
- $2.82
CB8a Edexcel - efficient transport and exchange
- (1)
- $4.23
Parkinson’s Disease - Science Reading Article - Grade 8 and Up
- (1)
- $6.40
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
Tissues and organs
- (0)
- $2.82
AQA Biology (Paper 1) A-Z topic quizzes
- 4 Resources
- $5.63