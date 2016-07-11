This Microscope Measurement Lab is part of my Introduction/Scientific Method unit and covers basic microscope usage and measurement. Topics covered include:

• Position of objects when viewed with a microscope

• Using the diaphragm to control light

• Determining depth of field

• Magnification

• Field of view

• Resolving power (resolution)

This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes the Microscope Measurement Lab, and answer key, and a materials list. This lab usually lasts for 1 ½ to 2 days depending on the level of your students. For any teacher looking for “hands on” enrichment activities that will fully engage the student, this product is for you. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!

The Teacher Team