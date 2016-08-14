Nelson Mandela is one of the great figures in black history. His revolutionary stance against apartheid and 27 years of in prison captivated the world. His use of rhetoric and figurative language in his speech upon his release, offers students a great opportunity to understand the basics of analyzing the rhetorical situation, mood and tone, rhetorical appeals, author's purpose, and point of view. This 4-5 day unit teaches the fundamentals of analyzing informational text with the unique acrostic "R.E.A.D.S"

Close “R.E.A.D.S”
Recognize (purpose, tone, point of view)
Evaluate (support)
Analyze (rhetoric)
Develop (questions and judgments)
Summarize (the main idea of the text)

This Unit Includes
1. Common Core Alignment
2. Student Notes and Handouts
3. Teacher "day by day" schedule
4. Speech for Analysis
5. Writing Task and Rubric
6. PPT lectures to facilitate student notes (54 slides)

