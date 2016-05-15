$4.50
$5.00);
(10% off)
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook
Section has a lot (101 PAGES) to offer! This INB is the most comprehensive that you will find. This INB is actually eight sections in one. (Muscles, Integumentary, Digestion, Excretory, Respiratory, Circulatory, Nervous, Reproduction) Before using Interactive Science Notebooks, students got lost in writing and not comprehending the science. The INBs allow the students to keep a neat, interactive, functional, and yes; a fun notebook.
- 96 Flip-Fold Vocabulary words & definitions
- Unlike other Interactive Notebooks, this INB has typed definitions.
o This is important for students (Modifications & 504) who require written copies of Notes.
- Tissue/Organs/Organ Systems
- Venn Diagram
- Parts of a cell “Fill in the Blank” Notes
- Specialized Cell Notes
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Cell Sketch Fold
- Tissue Sketch Fold
- Organ Sketch Fold
- Organ System Sketch Fold
- Bone Facts Cut & Paste
- Skull Sketch Fold
- Skeleton Concept Map
- Muscle Facts Cut & Paste
- Muscle Sketch Foldable
- Integumentary System Cut & Paste
- Digestive System Read Along/Fill in Blank
- The Mouth part of digestion Foldable
- Digestive System Sketch & Fold
- Liver Sketch & Fold
- What is Chyme?
- Digestion Concept Map
- Excretory System Fill in the blank
- Excretory Sketch & Paste Foldable
- Circulatory BCR
- Lungs Foldable
- Alveoli Foldable
- Respiratory Notes
- Circulatory Notes
- Draw the Heart Foldable
- Respiratory Concept Map
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Brain & Neuron Foldable
- The Eye Foldable
- Nervous System Concept Map
- Endocrine System Notes
- Glands on Display Foldable
- Endocrine Multiple Choice
- Reproductive System Cut & Paste Notes
- 100 Study Buddy Cards = Match the Foldable Vocabulary!
$4.50
$5.00);
(10% off)
About this resource
Info
Created: May 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Body Systems Interactive Science Notebook
- (3)
- 10% off$5.00$4.50
Scientific Method Interactive Notebook
- (1)
- 10% off$6.00$5.40
Digestion System SCAVENGER HUNT!
- (1)
- 10% off$4.00$3.60
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
- (52)
- $7.04
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
- (0)
- $4.23
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
- (0)
- $4.23