Body Tissues PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Body Tissues is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the different types of body tissues found within the body.

A worksheet is also included that allows students to identify and label each type of body tissue.

There are 48 slides (excluding title slides) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:

What is a Tissue?
Epithelial Tissue
Simple Squamous
Simple Cuboidal
Simple Columnar
Stratified Squamous
Connective Tissue
Dense Connective Tissue
Loose Connective Tissue
Muscle Tissue
Nervous Tissue
Hyperplasia
Hypertrophy & Atrophy
Hypertrophy vs. Atrophy vs. Hyperplasia
Neoplasm
there are then 31 slides that are used for students to attempt to identify the different tissue types based on actual microscopic images

