Body Tissues PowerPoint: This PowerPoint on Body Tissues is geared to any High School Biology or Anatomy class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize the important information and concepts about the different types of body tissues found within the body.



A worksheet is also included that allows students to identify and label each type of body tissue.



There are 48 slides (excluding title slides) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:



What is a Tissue?

Epithelial Tissue

Simple Squamous

Simple Cuboidal

Simple Columnar

Stratified Squamous

Connective Tissue

Dense Connective Tissue

Loose Connective Tissue

Muscle Tissue

Nervous Tissue

Hyperplasia

Hypertrophy & Atrophy

Hypertrophy vs. Atrophy vs. Hyperplasia

Neoplasm

there are then 31 slides that are used for students to attempt to identify the different tissue types based on actual microscopic images