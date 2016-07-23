$3.83
Book Projects with Grading Rubrics . Tired of the same old book projects? This resource gives your students/child fresh ideas for CREATIVE book projects.
These Book Projects with Grading Rubrics include:
-Introduction
-student reading record
-new book jacket
-pyramid diorama
-act it out
-letter to the author
-dress-up character
-salesperson
-book critic
-letter to friend
-radio or television broadcast
-comic strip
-sing a song
-character puppet
-mobile
-new words
-Venn diagram
-poster board
-map with key places
-make a web
-create a new page
-story sequence
-advertise
-story flip book
-character map
-book award
-new ending
-story chart
-story map
-postcard
-story flag
-letter to the author questions
-character feeling
-real or make-believe
-character Venn diagram
-fact finder
-cause and effect
-fact and opinions
-event timeline
-story quilt
-book news
-grading rubric
These are GREAT for reading workshops. I assigned book projects in October, December, February, March, and May. You can pick the dates for your classroom or home.
Enjoy!
