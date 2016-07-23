Book Projects with Grading Rubrics . Tired of the same old book projects? This resource gives your students/child fresh ideas for CREATIVE book projects.



These Book Projects with Grading Rubrics include:

-Introduction

-student reading record

-new book jacket

-pyramid diorama

-act it out

-letter to the author

-dress-up character

-salesperson

-book critic

-letter to friend

-radio or television broadcast

-comic strip

-sing a song

-character puppet

-mobile

-new words

-Venn diagram

-poster board

-map with key places

-make a web

-create a new page

-story sequence

-advertise

-story flip book

-character map

-book award

-new ending

-story chart

-story map

-postcard

-story flag

-letter to the author questions

-character feeling

-real or make-believe

-character Venn diagram

-fact finder

-cause and effect

-fact and opinions

-event timeline

-story quilt

-book news

-grading rubric



These are GREAT for reading workshops. I assigned book projects in October, December, February, March, and May. You can pick the dates for your classroom or home.



Enjoy!



Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!



Ms. Blajic

