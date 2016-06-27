This is a super fun group activity that introduces students to composing and performing with Boomwhackers. There are enough combinations of rhythms that each group can be proud of their original composition. Can be laminated for multiple uses or printed in color for single use.



===================================================

Follow The Bates Clef on Facebook, Blogger, and PInterest to take a peek into my music classroom and stay up-to-date with new products, sales, and freebies.



* https://www.facebook.com/batesclefmusic/

* http://batesclef.blogspot.com/

* https://www.pinterest.com/batesclef/