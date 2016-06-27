This is a super fun group activity that introduces students to composing and performing with Boomwhackers. There are enough combinations of rhythms that each group can be proud of their original composition. Can be laminated for multiple uses or printed in color for single use.

  • Boomwhacker-Composing-Primary.pdf

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

Boomwhacker-Composing-Primary

