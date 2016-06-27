This is a super fun group activity that introduces students to composing and performing with Boomwhackers. There are enough combinations of rhythms that each group can be proud of their original composition. Can be laminated for multiple uses or printed in color for single use.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
