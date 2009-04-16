This resource contains background information on World War 2 and some words associated with this time. It also has information on fables (one of the genres John Boyne's The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas may be classified into). It looks at the characters and discusses stereotypes and exploring a few ideas raised by the film. It stimulates the writing of a personal reflective essay from a choice of four questions based on the film.

  • S1 Media Unit.doc
  • A European Fable.doc
  • BRUNO.doc
  • World War 2.doc

Apr 16, 2009

Feb 22, 2018

S1 Media Unit

A European Fable

BRUNO

