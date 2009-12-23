Free
3.84 customer reviews
Downloaded 18381 times
Viewed 17930 times
Brain game challenge, the ultimate gym for your pupils brain. This is a cross-curricular activity pack, developed to support teachers in the KS2 curriculum framework.
Free
3.84 customer reviews
Downloaded 18381 times
Viewed 17930 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 23, 2009
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Nat Schools Pship
Dance to Rio - PE resources based on Rio 2 film
Create the colours and sounds of Rio in your classroom... - Brilliant dance tutorial using music from the films. - Step-by-step guidance on how to ...
- (17)
- FREE
Nat Schools Pship
My Lunch is Alive! KS2 creative writing resource
4 x fun and flexible creative writing lessons which will excite even the most reluctant writers; fun activities which guide your pupils through the...
- (12)
- FREE
Nat Schools Pship
Young Writer's Guide to Shakespeare - KS2 & KS3
Celebrate the Bard's 450th birthday and introduce your students to plays like The Tempest, Midsummer’s Night’s Dream and Romeo & Juliet, along wit...
- (7)
- FREE
New resources
Nat Schools Pship
Brain Game Challenge
Brain game challenge, the ultimate gym for your pupils brain. This is a cross-curricular activity pack, developed to support teachers in the KS2 cu...
- (4)
- FREE
Updated resources
FACEonline
School Dinners: Exploring via the web
A guided exploration of the topic through a series of questions, with suggested websites to investigate the answers
- (0)
- FREE