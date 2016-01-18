Let’s get to know Brazil!
This worksheet includes 19 pages with a great variety of activities and exercises about Brazil. The materials have informative exercises about the things that Brazil is famous for, such as Carnival, the Amazon, Rio de Janeiro, Favelas, Tribes and many other things! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.
Overview:
Page 1: Brazil in pictures
Page 2-3: Introduction to Brazil
Page 4-5: Rio de Janeiro
Page 6-7: Christ the Redeemer
Page 8-9: Carnival
Page 10-11: Favelas
Page 12-14: The Amazon
Page 15-16: Tribes
Page 17-18: Attractions
Page 19: Revision
The answers and an answer sheet are included.
Keywords:
Brazil, Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro, the Olympic Games, Samba, Amazon, Christ the Redeemer, Iguassu Falls, Pele, Maracana Stadium, Favela, Carnival, Copacabana Beach, Neymar, soccer, football, no prep.
Created: Jan 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
