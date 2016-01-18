Let’s get to know Brazil!



This worksheet includes 19 pages with a great variety of activities and exercises about Brazil. The materials have informative exercises about the things that Brazil is famous for, such as Carnival, the Amazon, Rio de Janeiro, Favelas, Tribes and many other things! Crosswords, word searches, puzzles and other kinds of activities are included to make it a fun and interesting class.



Overview:

Page 1: Brazil in pictures

Page 2-3: Introduction to Brazil

Page 4-5: Rio de Janeiro

Page 6-7: Christ the Redeemer

Page 8-9: Carnival

Page 10-11: Favelas

Page 12-14: The Amazon

Page 15-16: Tribes

Page 17-18: Attractions

Page 19: Revision



The answers and an answer sheet are included.





