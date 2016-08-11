Bread and Circuses Infotext & Primary Source Analysis teaches students how the emperors of Rome used free food and extravagant events to entertain and pacify their citizens. Students read about the methods emperors used, and then move on to a first hand account from the Roman statesman, Seneca, of the bloody gladiator fights to the death. The final two questions from this resource links the Roman games of 2000 years ago to America today. This is an engrossing and important activity linking past to present. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.



