This 64 page pack is themed towards "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?"
This pack includes the following:
-Brown Bear pattern cards and independent pattern activity.
-Brown Bear ten frame activity/scavenger hunt.
-Brown Bear dice (2) and “Race to the Top” recording sheet.
-Brown Bear color spinners (2) and sight word recording sheet.
-Brown Bear 4-12 number mats and teacher addition cards.
-Brown Bear template for class book with student names.
-Brown Bear independent reader and sequencing sentences.
-Brown Bear number puzzles 1-10.
-Brown Bear pocket chart animal and color sorting cards.
-Brown Bear counting cards.
-Brown Bear story sequencing flow map.
-Brown Bear M&M graphing activity.
All of these activities are great to do either whole group, small groups, and/or independently. Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Stories and books
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Patterns and symmetry
