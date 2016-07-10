This 64 page pack is themed towards "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?"



This pack includes the following:

-Brown Bear pattern cards and independent pattern activity.

-Brown Bear ten frame activity/scavenger hunt.

-Brown Bear dice (2) and “Race to the Top” recording sheet.

-Brown Bear color spinners (2) and sight word recording sheet.

-Brown Bear 4-12 number mats and teacher addition cards.

-Brown Bear template for class book with student names.

-Brown Bear independent reader and sequencing sentences.

-Brown Bear number puzzles 1-10.

-Brown Bear pocket chart animal and color sorting cards.

-Brown Bear counting cards.

-Brown Bear story sequencing flow map.

-Brown Bear M&M graphing activity.



All of these activities are great to do either whole group, small groups, and/or independently.