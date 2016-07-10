This 64 page pack is themed towards "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?"

This pack includes the following:
-Brown Bear pattern cards and independent pattern activity.
-Brown Bear ten frame activity/scavenger hunt.
-Brown Bear dice (2) and “Race to the Top” recording sheet.
-Brown Bear color spinners (2) and sight word recording sheet.
-Brown Bear 4-12 number mats and teacher addition cards.
-Brown Bear template for class book with student names.
-Brown Bear independent reader and sequencing sentences.
-Brown Bear number puzzles 1-10.
-Brown Bear pocket chart animal and color sorting cards.
-Brown Bear counting cards.
-Brown Bear story sequencing flow map.
-Brown Bear M&M graphing activity.

All of these activities are great to do either whole group, small groups, and/or independently. Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 8 MB

BrownBearMathandLiteracyPack

