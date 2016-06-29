Soap bubbles are a phenomena enjoyed by young and old. Since ancient times, people have found great amusement by both playing with and studying soap bubbles. Today, there are bubble performers, sometimes called bubbleologists, which can create amazing illusions with them, make different shaped bubbles, put smoke in them and even light them on fire!
This unit study covers an introduction to what soap bubbles are, including their physics, mathematics and their use today.
What's included?
1). 12-page PowerPoint
2). 11-page study guide
3). 1 quiz
4). Web resources with project and activity ideas and educational videos
5). Answer key included
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Leonardo da Vinci Part I and II - 2 PowerPoints & Activity Guide
- (0)
- $15.00
M.C. Escher & Tessellations - 2 PowerPoints with Study Guide
- (0)
- $15.00
Symmetry in Art, Nature & Architecture - PowerPoint & Study Guide
- (0)
- $10.00
Popular paid resources
New AQA P7.1 (New Physics GCSE spec 4.7 - exams 2018) - Magnetic poles and magnetic fields
- (0)
- $4.23
AQA Physics New GCSE (Paper 2 Topic 3) – Magnetism and electromagnetism (4.7) ALL TRILOGY LESSONS
- (0)
- $10.57
New AQA P7.3 (New Physics GCSE spec 4.7 - exams 2018) - The motor effect + Fleming's left-hand rule
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Complete Resource Package for NGSS - MS PS4 Waves
- (0)
- $66.70
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
- (0)
- $7.03
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE