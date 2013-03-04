Free
This addressed many pupils’ misconceptions about burning, and reactions with oxygen, and it was a nice introduction to reactions with metals, and combustion. Hopefully it should encourage discussion and support weaker students to think about and predict the outcome of an experiment. It was nice to follow it with a demo or video clip of what actually happens.
Created: Mar 4, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
