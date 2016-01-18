Calendar Classroom Decor (Happy and Bright) - Perfect for calendar time!
Contents:
Today / Tomorrow / Yesterday
Days of the week
Months of the year
Weather chart (including temperature clip card)
Seasons
Ordinal numbers ( 1 - 20)
Calendar numbers 1 - 31
Calendar numbers 1 - 31 (even numbers in orange)
Tally the date (laminate and use whiteboard marker)
100 days smarter (laminate and use whiteboard marker)
Countdown poster (laminate and use whiteboard marker)
Today is... (special day poster - laminate and use whiteboard marker)
Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
