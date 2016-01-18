Calendar Classroom Decor (Happy and Bright) - Perfect for calendar time!

Contents:
Today / Tomorrow / Yesterday
Days of the week
Months of the year
Weather chart (including temperature clip card)
Seasons
Ordinal numbers ( 1 - 20)
Calendar numbers 1 - 31
Calendar numbers 1 - 31 (even numbers in orange)
Tally the date (laminate and use whiteboard marker)
100 days smarter (laminate and use whiteboard marker)
Countdown poster (laminate and use whiteboard marker)
Today is... (special day poster - laminate and use whiteboard marker)

Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • c1.PNG
  • preview-2.png
  • Preview.png
  • Bright-and-Happy-Calendar-Decor-Lindy-du-Plessis-TES-US.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

PNG, 520 KB

c1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 3 MB

preview-2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 199 KB

Preview

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades