This is a FUN way for your students to review finding call numbers in your library!



There are 3 sets of Scavenger Hunt Task Cards to cover the Easy, Fiction and Nonfiction areas of your library. Each set has 12 task cards to find, so there are 36 Task Cards total. For the questions, I used books and book series that would most likely be found in the majority of elementary libraries.



Blank answer sheets are provided in which the clip art matches the card they are hunting.



Answers are included.



EDITABLE!! These are PowerPoint files and totally editable since I used Creative Commons clip art. Add or change anything you wish to meet the needs of your library!



* Please note: This file has a license for one teacher to use/modify for his/her classroom only. This file is not for commercial use and may not be modified and resold.