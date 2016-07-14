Canada, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in Canada, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Marc who lives in the country of Canada.
Included:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Canada
2. A 2 page letter from Marc that describes his life in Canada
3. Facts about Canada and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Make a Canadian Beaver Activity
7. Make a 3D Maple Leaf Activity
8. Snowflake Craft
9. Postcard Writing Activity
10. During the Long Winter... Writing Activity
11. Basic French Phrases
12. Crossword Puzzle about Canada
13. Color a Mountie
14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
