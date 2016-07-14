Canada, This Kid's Life is a booklet that focuses on how a child lives daily life in Canada, compared to how people live in their own country. This particular book tracks the life of a boy named Marc who lives in the country of Canada.



Included:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know about Canada

2. A 2 page letter from Marc that describes his life in Canada

3. Facts about Canada and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. Make a Canadian Beaver Activity

7. Make a 3D Maple Leaf Activity

8. Snowflake Craft

9. Postcard Writing Activity

10. During the Long Winter... Writing Activity

11. Basic French Phrases

12. Crossword Puzzle about Canada

13. Color a Mountie

14. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



