Make Economics Engaging!



Are your students finding economics to be dry or boring despite your best efforts? The answer may well be to incorporate some feature film activities into your curriculum -- movies that illustrate economic concepts, challenges, and issues with the kind of real-world examples that students can relate to. The trouble is, it's not easy to find great economics movies -- but this one really hits the mark on target! And with these movie worksheets, you can hold students accountable for the class time you devote to the movie!



The PDF file contains over a hundred unique questions for students to ponder and answer as they watch the Michael Moore documentary film "Capitalism: A Love Story."





About the Movie:

The title of "Capitalism: A Love Story" is ironic as the film presents a critical view of capitalism, particularly with regard to the financial crash of 2007-2008 and the growing income gap that has been developing over the course of 30+ years. The movie can serve as a potent discussion-starter among students and can also help teachers to provide some balance in their classrooms -- for if your high school economics text is anything like mine, it tends to present a hyper-positive view of the free enterprise system. The reality of a modern national economy, of course, is far more nuanced.



Showing the Movie

The materials are divided into three sections that match the beginning, middle, and ending portions of the film. The sections are divided so that teachers should have ample time during a 60-minute class period to show the relevant portion of the movie and then also correct/debrief/discuss the questions the students completed while the movie was playing. All questions are presented in "movie order" to facilitate this process. Teachers can alter this scheduling as they see fit, certainly, but if they follow it, they will show about 40 minutes of the movie on Day 1, about 42 minutes on Day 3, and the remainder (less than 30 minutes) on Day 3.







keywords: capitalism, democratic socialism, recession, depression, economic meltdown, election of Barack Obama, housing crisis, sub-prime mortgage crisis, Wall Street