The aims and objectives for this lesson are:



Theme: The American West

Know: What were the key features and weapons of Native American warfare?

Understand: Why did warriors count coup and display feathers and scalps?

Evaluate: How did Native American beliefs affect their attitude towards warfare?



WILF: What Am I looking For?

Identify and describe: The key features of Native American warfare?

Explain: Why did warriors count coup and display feathers and scalps?

Evaluate: How did Native American beliefs affect their attitude towards warfare?



