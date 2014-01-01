Free
Caspar David Friedrich , his sourced quotes on painting and life in Romanticism, collected for students and older pupils; But also for teachers in art education; Friedrich's quotes give information directly from the artist himself about his painting art in German Romanticism.
Friedrich explains his Romantic attitude and his characteristic way of landscape painting. He is famous for his many wide Romantic landscapes he painted, at the empty shore or in the high mountains. Most of Friedrich’s landscapes show humble human beings in a wide Nature.
His primary interest as an Romantic painter artist was contemplation of Nature and the Sublime, what places him in art history. Friedrich most famous paintings are 'Wanderer, The Monk, Moonrise, Winterreise'.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
