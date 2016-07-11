This crossword puzzle is great for vocabulary building and can be used during a Cell unit as a post test activity, homework assignment, etc. This product includes the Cell Structure and Function crossword puzzle and the answer key.
Terms included in this puzzle: vacuole, cilia, hooke, smoothER, roughER, prokaryote, eukaryote, cell wall, lysosome, phospholipid bilayer, endocytosis, exocytosis, isotonic, hypotonic, hypertonic, mitochondria, plasma membrane, golgi apparatus, ribosome, chromatin, cytoplasm, nucleus, plastid, active transport, diffusion, osmosis, organelle
This assignment is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! City Research Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
Photosynthesis
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Cells
- (1)
- $2.82
Interactive DNA Stations Lab, The Discovery of Heredity
- (1)
- $5.00
GCSE Biology AQA B1 Cells topic Revision Lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
- (0)
- $4.23
NEW AQA Biology 4.1.1 Cell Structure Revision
- (0)
- FREE
NEW AQA Biology 4.1.3 Transport in Cells
- (0)
- FREE