This crossword puzzle is great for vocabulary building and can be used during a Cell unit as a post test activity, homework assignment, etc. This product includes the Cell Structure and Function crossword puzzle and the answer key.

Terms included in this puzzle: vacuole, cilia, hooke, smoothER, roughER, prokaryote, eukaryote, cell wall, lysosome, phospholipid bilayer, endocytosis, exocytosis, isotonic, hypotonic, hypertonic, mitochondria, plasma membrane, golgi apparatus, ribosome, chromatin, cytoplasm, nucleus, plastid, active transport, diffusion, osmosis, organelle

