Charlotte's-Web-Novel-Activities

The Novel Activities package is a creative way for the students to recap their knowledge and understanding of the novel, Charlotte's Web, by E. B. White.

Students will be able to give you information on the setting, characters, plot and write sentences using some of the vocabulary words.

They will also have the opportunity to write about one of the many themes found in the novel.





This package includes:



-3 page book report



-2 word searches (with answer sheets)



-2 sentence writing sheets



-"Charlotte" Acrostic sheet



-2 vocabulary match sheets (with answer sheet)



P.S. When printing horizontal pages, change page set up on printer to "landscape".



You have the flexibility to use each page of this resource at the same time or at different times of your novel study, depending what your lesson focus is. For example, if you are discussing settings and characters, just use page 1, and so on.



As an alternative, you can cut out each section/part of the resource and mount it on cardstock to use in Language centers, Literature Circles or Mobiles.



Great for Special Ed. and ESL students too, as it is easy to follow with definitions of each part of a story, setting, characters, plot, etc.

