Chemistry Equation Balancer

This PowerPoint is an interactive activity that allows your learners to balance chemical equations. The equation in this resource is just an example, but you can easily customise your equations from this template. To create a new equation simply change the letters and numbers in black on the equation at the top and change the solution to the correct answer. Then, select all the list of numbers in red (the drop down menus) and move them to the correct new position. If you need more drop down menus, simply select all the numbers in red, copy and paste where needed.