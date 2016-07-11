Cherries and Cherry Pits: Literature Center contains 3 literacy activities for the book by Vera B. Williams including student and teacher friendly activities. This center is easy to assemble and follow. This product includes:

•Center poster/signs
•Student directions
•Teacher notes
•Explore the Setting Activity
•Adjectives task cards matching activity + record sheet
•Draw and Write creative writing activity
•answer keys if applicable

This center was created for 3rd and 4th grade. It will also benefit higher level 2nd grade students that need enrichment.

Created: Jul 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Cherries-Center

Slide06

