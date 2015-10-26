Now is the time to be the hero in your classroom when you hand out White Sox baseball-themed worksheets.
This is the same product as Math Bundle- Fractions, Decimals, & Percents, but each page has a White Sox theme and relevant clip art and background.
If you are a 4th-7th grade math teacher, you are sure to find the right fit of math worksheets for your class. The clip art on each page is great and includes both math and baseball themes
Worksheet topics include:
Fractions: from beginning to difficult. There pages on very basic color graphic fraction problems, and there are pages on simplifying fractions and adding different 2-digit denominators.
Decimals: There are pages of adding decimals, fill-in the missing decimals, and read and write the decimal.
Percents: This is my favorite section because the word problems have a baseball theme. Kids will love it!
You’ll find a ton of themed math products in My Shop.
Total Pages-30
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 26, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PyeongChang 2018 Order of Operations
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents-Decimals-Fractions
- (0)
- $4.23
PyeongChang Olympic Percents
- (0)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
PE Dept - Athletics - How To Measure Throwing Events (Discus / Javelin / Shot)
- (0)
- $4.23
PE Dept - Cooper Fitness Test - Protocol & Normative Data
- (0)
- $3.52
Daily Visual Timetable
- (4)
- $4.93
New resources
End of School Quiz For Summer 2017
- (2)
- $4.23
Usain Bolt Maths Poster
- (1)
- FREE
Women's Team Persuit Cycling Gold Maths Poster
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
PE Dept - Cooper Fitness Test - Protocol & Normative Data
- (0)
- $3.52
PE Dept - Athletics - How To Measure Throwing Events (Discus / Javelin / Shot)
- (0)
- $4.23
PE Dept - Athletics Royal Navy & UK Athletics Coaching Manual
- (0)
- FREE