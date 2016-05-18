Chinese New Year: This Chinese New Year word search also doubles as a coloring book!. The advantage to this is that students can actually see each animal of the zodiac for the Chinese New Year. The dates for each animal is also included and range from 1969 to 2051. The Solution to the puzzle is included.
This Chinese New Year Word Search/ Coloring Book contains the following terms:
♦ Monkey
♦ Rooster
♦ Dog
♦ Pig
♦ Rat
♦ Ox
♦ Tiger
♦ Rabbit
♦ Dragon
♦ Snake
♦ Horse
♦ Sheep
Thank you to Messare Clips and Design who provided the images
