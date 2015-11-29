This richly illustrated theme consists of six lessons on Chinese New Year and a section on cross-curricular activities and ideas. A summary of the theme’s content can be seen in the index below. The theme is designed for cross-curricular teaching of all subjects--including literacy, reading, writing, spelling, role playing, science, geography, history, art and technology, music, math, dance and movement, and Circle Time. It was written primarily for lower-grade primary-school students, but it can be adapted and enriched for higher grades.
The theme is based on United States grammar and spelling. As teacher, you are free to adapt spelling appropriate for any other curriculum. Some teachers may want to add or subtract material to or from the lessons or use fewer than six lessons. Please feel free to adapt the theme for your environment and location.
Lesson Index
1. Introduction and the Chinese Zodiac
2. Calendars
3. Lantern Festival
4. Customs and Traditions
5. Traditional New Year Foods
6. Fifteen Days Of Celebration
Cross-Curricular Ideas
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 29, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
