This richly illustrated theme consists of six lessons on Chinese New Year and a section on cross-curricular activities and ideas. A summary of the theme’s content can be seen in the index below. The theme is designed for cross-curricular teaching of all subjects--including literacy, reading, writing, spelling, role playing, science, geography, history, art and technology, music, math, dance and movement, and Circle Time. It was written primarily for lower-grade primary-school students, but it can be adapted and enriched for higher grades.



The theme is based on United States grammar and spelling. As teacher, you are free to adapt spelling appropriate for any other curriculum. Some teachers may want to add or subtract material to or from the lessons or use fewer than six lessons. Please feel free to adapt the theme for your environment and location.



Lesson Index



1. Introduction and the Chinese Zodiac

2. Calendars

3. Lantern Festival

4. Customs and Traditions

5. Traditional New Year Foods

6. Fifteen Days Of Celebration

Cross-Curricular Ideas