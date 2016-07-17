Want a fun activity to review vocabulary terms for a unit of study on China? Looking for an enrichment activity in history? Try my Chinese Puzzler: Secret Message Review Activity. The activity involves students working individually or in groups to review vocabulary terms connected with China. Then,a following direction activity is next where students place letters from the different terms into boxes found at the end of the activity page. Once all the boxes are filled, a "secret message" about China is revealed! The teacher page includes additional information to share about the "secret message". If you prefer to offer a vocabulary box, I have included this as well....
Other resources for China you may find of interest:
1. Part of my Country in Focus series: A great resource that helps develop skills such as reading for information and using research and computer skills. This web quest gives students an overview to the country: map skills, info on panda bears, Great Wall, Terra Cotta Solders-more. Extension activities/key (12 page resource with 10 informational web questions). China, Country in Focus: A Webquest
2.
Did you know that enough dirt was used to create the Great Wall of China to circle the earth with an 8 ft. high wall? Did you know that ice cream was probably first invented by the Chinese(frozen milk/rice)? Did you know that the yo-yo was invented by the Chinese or that the number 9 and the color red are considered good luck in China? I taught a unit on China for 32 years and would love to share some my notes, activities and resources I used with my students.
Let's Explore China
3. Learn about the Great Wall of China with this informative reading. Also included are 10 Did You Know? facts about the Great Wall, ten comprehension questions, a teacher page with extension activities, additional links and the key. Great for a reading in the content area, during Chinese New Year or during a study on the country of China.Great Wall of China, A World Landmark Reading Passage
