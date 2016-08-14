holiday songs and carols. This unique, engaging lesson plan uses favorite Winter holiday songs to facilitate students' understanding of parody and satire. Students will listen and sing along with classic holiday songs and then analyze humorous parodies/satires of those original songs. After analyzing other satires, studens will create their own parodies/satires of holiday songs to share with the class.



This Lesson Includes

1. Common Core Alignment

2. Student Notes and Handouts

3. Teacher planning tool

4. Parody/Satire Songs for Analysis

5. Parody/Satire Planning Worksheet

6. PPT lecture and student notesheet