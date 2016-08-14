holiday songs and carols. This unique, engaging lesson plan uses favorite Winter holiday songs to facilitate students' understanding of parody and satire. Students will listen and sing along with classic holiday songs and then analyze humorous parodies/satires of those original songs. After analyzing other satires, studens will create their own parodies/satires of holiday songs to share with the class.

This Lesson Includes
1. Common Core Alignment
2. Student Notes and Handouts
3. Teacher planning tool
4. Parody/Satire Songs for Analysis
5. Parody/Satire Planning Worksheet
6. PPT lecture and student notesheet

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.JPG
  • Slide2.JPG
  • Slide3.JPG
  • Slide4.JPG
  • Slide5.JPG
  • Slide6.JPG
  • notebook-Holiday-Song-Parody-Satire.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 150 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 215 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 158 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades