This step by step unit uses read aloud to develop ideas and the structure of narrative writing. Worksheets are provided to accompany each read aloud-allowing students to gather ideas. Students choose a memory for their final writing project to share and celebrate.



Memoir writing: The exploration of a memory, moments that will be cherished and passed down to family members.

Who Am I? What has made me who I am?

As we write, we discover what we think, what we know, what we care about, who we are.



Gathering Ideas

“In order to come up with a single great idea, we need to come up with a lot of lesser ideas.” Perdlta Finn



Memoir is not just writing about what happened to us or what we did. It is also about what we have noticed, heard, felt, and tasted.



I explain to the students that they will be writing about their special memories during this unit. We will begin by reading some stories to spark ideas that we might want to write about.



To gather ideas, I begin with a mini-lesson each day. I read aloud a book and then allow students time to write using the structure of the read aloud. I have included several books and ideas that I use in my classroom.

During this gathering phase, share your stories and memories. Model writing your thoughts on the worksheets.

They help each other come up with ideas and share their work at the end of each day.



Titles:

Wilford Gordon McDonald Partridge

When I Was Young In The Mountains

I Go with My Family to Grandma’s

The Relatives Came

Bringing the Farmhouse Home



18 other titles are included to differentiate or expand this unit to meet students’ needs.



*****************************************************************************



Included in this 33 page unit:



• Note to Teachers

• Mini Lessons

• Choosing a memory for a final project

• Rough Draft, Final and Sharing Information

• Read Aloud Books: Titles and Authors

• Illustration Paper

• Border Paper



• Student Booklets Contain

- Parent Letter

-General Directions

- Required Activities

- Grade Sheet

-Worksheet 1

-Worksheet 2

-Worksheet 3

-Worksheet 4

-Shaping the Memory