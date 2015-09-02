Practice identifying the attributes of what, quantity, and color, while working on beginning writing skills and sentences structure.
Student will match the corresponding pictures to answer the questions - What? How Many? What Color? While simultaneously writing an I see sentence. (Ex: I see 2 green ornaments.)
This is a great way to have students work on answering questions, especially for students with minimal verbal skills, as well as getting students to use proper sentence structure.
Includes:
Numbers 1-10
Colors: green, blue, purple, gold, red, turquoise, pink
Great for Independent Work Station
Description of Setup included
• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.
When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.
Sep 2, 2015
Feb 22, 2018
