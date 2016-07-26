Circle Sequence - Graphic Organizer and Lesson Plan
One effective Circular Graphic Organizer makes up this product and makes sequencing understandable. It is easy to use, reproducible, and usable with small groups or whole class.
Graphic Organizers help students develop higher level thinking skills and promote creativity. They are handy tools for classroom use that guide students through the process of organizing information. Graphic organizers make logic out of language and help students summarize and interpret text. Graphic Organizers are excellent tools that promote high-level active thinking in the classroom.
Critical Thinking and Active Learning materials for:
-Reading Comprehension
-Math
-Social Studies
-Science
-Art
-Conflict Resolution
SECOND LANGUAGE LEARNERS:
Graphic organizers make content area information more accessible to second language learners. The Venn can change complex language into language that is comprehensible. These are perfect visual tools that help ELLs and all students understand and organize information.
Lori Wolfe
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
