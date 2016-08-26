This is a template that takes a basic understanding of circuits and applies it to real world application by building a simple computer. Great for a STEM extension activity. Computer languages are based on code; a series of combinations of 0 and 1. This circuit allows students to try their hand at making basic computer language with circuits and switches.

This packet includes:
1 template
1 introduction page
4 step instructions

(**Please note that you will need the selected materials per student to complete this activity, all of which can be purchased at local stores or on Amazon: 3v coin cell battery, Diode LED lights, roll of 5mm copper tape, pennies, and binder clips)

The beauty of this product is that it can be used with any age range, and can be expanded upon if necessary. Please make sure to rate and leave feedback.

