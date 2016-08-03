Civil Rights Movement Unit Bundledincludes Civil Rights Movement PowerPoints, primary source doc worksheets, an activity, warm-ups, exit tickets, crossword puzzle review, a Kahoot! review game, and editable assessment, all bound together by daily lesson plans. The Civil Rights PowerPoints with presenter notes are packed with primary source documents, stunning visuals, and 9 embedded video clip links. This bundle has everything you need to teach all about the Civil Rights Era. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. I have used this for both AP U.S. History and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a primary source activity and an exit ticket.
Topics include
Brown v. Board Education 1954
Plessy v. Ferguson
Thurgood Marshall
Chief Justice Earl Warren
Southern Manifesto
Emmett Till
Governor Orval Faubus
Little Rock 1957
Cooper vs Aaron
Montgomery Bus Boycotts 1955
Rosa Parks
Martin Luther King Jr.
Freedom Rides, Albany Movement 1961
Birmingham, AL 1963
Letter from a Birmingham Jail
March on Washington 1963
Medgar Evers
Civil Rights Act 1964
Freedom Summer 1964
Selma March 1965
Voting Rights Act 1965
Northern Desegregation - De facto Segregation
Malcolm X
Stockily Carmichael
Black Power
Black Panther Party
The Movement’s Legacy
This package contains:
• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!
• Warmup or Bell Question PowerPoints
• Civil Rights PowerPoints with Video Links & Presenter Notes
• Dr. Martin Luther King's, "I Have a Dream" Speech with Discussion Questions
• Civil Rights Heroes Chalkboard Activity
• Non-Violent Resistance and SNCC Training Manual Worksheet
• Freedom Summer Primary Source Activity
• Civil Rights Movement: Successes & Failures Data Analysis
• Martin Luther King Video Link & Video Questions
• Literacy Test with Discussion Questions
• Civil Rights Movement Crossword Puzzle Review
• Kahoot! Review Game - students use their phones!
• Editable Assessment/Test
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
