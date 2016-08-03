Civil Rights Movement Unit Bundledincludes Civil Rights Movement PowerPoints, primary source doc worksheets, an activity, warm-ups, exit tickets, crossword puzzle review, a Kahoot! review game, and editable assessment, all bound together by daily lesson plans. The Civil Rights PowerPoints with presenter notes are packed with primary source documents, stunning visuals, and 9 embedded video clip links. This bundle has everything you need to teach all about the Civil Rights Era. Detailed lesson plans make no prep necessary, just copy/paste into your lesson plans. Everything is usable. Everything is planned. I have used this for both AP U.S. History and regular classes. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, PowerPoint lecture, a primary source activity and an exit ticket.



Topics include

Brown v. Board Education 1954

Plessy v. Ferguson

Thurgood Marshall

Chief Justice Earl Warren

Southern Manifesto

Emmett Till

Governor Orval Faubus

Little Rock 1957

Cooper vs Aaron

Montgomery Bus Boycotts 1955

Rosa Parks

Martin Luther King Jr.

Freedom Rides, Albany Movement 1961

Birmingham, AL 1963

Letter from a Birmingham Jail

March on Washington 1963

Medgar Evers

Civil Rights Act 1964

Freedom Summer 1964

Selma March 1965

Voting Rights Act 1965

Northern Desegregation - De facto Segregation

Malcolm X

Stockily Carmichael

Black Power

Black Panther Party

The Movement’s Legacy



This package contains:

• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!

• Warmup or Bell Question PowerPoints

• Civil Rights PowerPoints with Video Links & Presenter Notes

• Dr. Martin Luther King's, "I Have a Dream" Speech with Discussion Questions

• Civil Rights Heroes Chalkboard Activity

• Non-Violent Resistance and SNCC Training Manual Worksheet

• Freedom Summer Primary Source Activity

• Civil Rights Movement: Successes & Failures Data Analysis

• Martin Luther King Video Link & Video Questions

• Literacy Test with Discussion Questions

• Civil Rights Movement Crossword Puzzle Review

• Kahoot! Review Game - students use their phones!

• Editable Assessment/Test



