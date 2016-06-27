Make history come alive by having students re-enact historical figures from the Civil War era! This role play activity will have students explore the controversial issues of whether slavery should expand into the new western territories, and whether the famous abolitionist John Brown was justified in arming slaves with weapons and raiding plantations in the Southern states as a means to emancipate the slaves.



This role play activity is best implemented towards the end of a Civil War unit, and can be used as an alternative measure in assessing student's understanding of the complex issues that underscored the Civil War.