In this lesson plan you will find the steps to introduce your students to the topic of Human Rights in an interactive way through videos, small group discussions, a quiz and the news. All these activities will prepare students to perform a class discussion about one of the two topics of discussion presented in the plan according to their age and linguistic level.

Learning objectives:

To introduce the topic of Human Rights.

To prepare students for a discussion about Human Rights offering specific content and language input.

To develop critical thinking skills by giving opinions supported by evidence.

To raise students’ awareness of their own rights.

Files included: Lesson plan with two topics of discussion (for two levels). Rubric to assess the discussion. Interactive Power Point presentation with videos and a quiz.