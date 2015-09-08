TES PICKS
This is a classroom jobs set with a colorful polka dot background! Includes 20 job cards, job chart title card, and blank (editable) name tags. The jobs included are:
line leader
door holder
caboose
light monitor
mail carrier
lunch helper
clean team
plant care
zoo keeper
paper passer
teacher's helper
chair stacker
library manager
substitute
trash taker
lunch helper
weather reporter
calendar helper
pencil patrol
sub
There are also blank job cards are in Powerpoint format in case you need to make more.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 8, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
