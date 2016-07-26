This activity can go with any text centered upon diversity and/or inclusion. Students will answer some pre-reading questions about their prior knowledge and experiences with diversity and inclusion and then complete a close reading of the selected text. Finally, they will write a paragraph analysis of the text and then think about how they can show appreciation for diversity and inclusion in their own lives.



Given the recent tragedies that have rocked our world, it is important to me to share lessons that can help us become more tolerant and peaceful as a "human family."



Positive feedback is always appreciated.