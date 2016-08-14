Cold War PowerPoints with Short Video Clips, Presenter Notes & Assessment is packed with maps, primary source documents, stunning visuals and 8 short video clips, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Included is a warm up question and an assessment that covers everything from the notes. Use it as a test or an open note quiz. I have used this with A.P., Honors and regular classes. Powerpoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the notes, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students on maps and political cartoons.
Save Money and take it easy on yourself,for the entire unit, including these powerpoints, warmups, primary source worksheets, assessment, and lesson plans, go to The Cold War Unit Bundled.
Topics Covered
Origins of the Cold War
- Yalta Conference
- United Nations
- Potsdam Conference
- Iron Curtain & Cominform
Containment
- Truman Doctrine
- The Marshall Plan
- Berlin Airlift
- NATO - Warsaw Pact
- Fall of China
- Federal Civil Defense Administration
- Second Red Scare
- McCarran-Walter Act
- Alger Hiss, Julius & Ethel Rosenberg
- McCarthyism
The Korean War
Arms Race
- Brinkmanship
- ICBMs
- Sputnik
- U2 downing
Legacy
- Eisenhower's Military Industrial Complex speech
Related:
• Cold War Map Exercise
• Debating NATO Membership Primary Source Activity
• Cold War Crossword Puzzle Review
• Korean War Map Exercise
• Space Race from CNN’s The Sixties Video Link & Video Guide
• Cold War Entire Unit
"Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
Conditions in the Trenches
- (42)
- $2.11
Recruitment WW1
- (40)
- $2.82
New resources
TEENAGE TOMMIES
- (1)
- FREE
WW1 - The Christmas Truce - Low ability
- (1)
- $5.63
MARIE CURIE - A FEMALE SCIENTIFIC PIONEER
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Edexcel GCSE 9-1 Superpower relations and the Cold War, 1941-91: Unit 2 Revision Guide and Workbook
- (0)
- $7.03
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44