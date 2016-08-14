Cold War PowerPoints with Short Video Clips, Presenter Notes & Assessment is packed with maps, primary source documents, stunning visuals and 8 short video clips, everything you need to keep your students engaged. Included is a warm up question and an assessment that covers everything from the notes. Use it as a test or an open note quiz. I have used this with A.P., Honors and regular classes. Powerpoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the notes, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students on maps and political cartoons.

Topics Covered
Origins of the Cold War
- Yalta Conference
- United Nations
- Potsdam Conference
- Iron Curtain & Cominform
Containment
- Truman Doctrine
- The Marshall Plan
- Berlin Airlift
- NATO - Warsaw Pact
- Fall of China
- Federal Civil Defense Administration
- Second Red Scare
- McCarran-Walter Act
- Alger Hiss, Julius & Ethel Rosenberg
- McCarthyism
The Korean War
Arms Race
- Brinkmanship
- ICBMs
- Sputnik
- U2 downing
Legacy
- Eisenhower's Military Industrial Complex speech

