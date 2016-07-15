Students will have an opportunity to choose from 14 major events of the Cold War. They will research the event and it's consequences during this hostile and politically charged period . Provided are instructions for their presentation, a rubric and online links to help students gather information for their project. For my 8th grade students I gave them 2 to 2.5 hours to research, create and practice their presentation. I then had students take notes on why each event was significant.
-Your students will need technology for this assignment
-I would suggest you have students do this in pairs and that you assign them topics.
-Make sure you check for understanding and preview what students said was significant.

