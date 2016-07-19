Collective Nouns: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while improving their ability to identify collective nouns.

This activity has students reading various sentences to each other, 26 in total, and then asked to identify the correct collective noun. A multiple Choice (MC) version and an open ended version is provided. An answer sheet and an answer key are also included.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • Version-3.jpg
  • Collective-Nouns-Task-Cards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 134 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 135 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 139 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades