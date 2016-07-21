This packet include big labels and small schedule pieces to use to label work tasks. Labels and pieces are labeled with numbers and color coded. Set up independent work using the schedule pieces to indicate which tasks need to be accomplished. Students match the small schedule to the large label and then put the number in finished when done.

This packet includes 25 different colored numbers for big labels and small pieces as well as a finished label for a finished folder.

Free

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

