Comets, Meteors, Meteoroids, Meteorites and Asteroids PowerPoint: This lesson incorporates easy to understand explanations with interactive/ animations, videos, and questions which keep students engaged while learning about the differences between Meteoroids, Meteors, Meteorites, Comets, & Asteroids.



This lesson contains 24 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:



♦ (Title Slide)

♦ Meteoroids

♦ Micro-meteoroids

♦ Asteroids

♦ Q & A: Whats the difference?

♦ Meteoroids, Meteors, & Meteorites

♦ Meteors

♦ Meteorite

♦ What is a Shooting Star? (with video)

♦ Meteor Showers

♦ Lyrids Meteor Shower

♦ Perseids Meteor Shower (with video)

♦ Orionids Meteor Shower

♦ Leonids Meteor Shower

♦ Geminids Meteor Shower

♦ Fireball & Bolide Graphic

♦ Fireballs (with video)

♦ Bolides (with video)

♦ Comets

♦ The Oort Cloud

♦ Oort Cloud Graphic

♦ Comets: Coma's & Tails

♦ Comet Tail Formation (2 slides with videos)