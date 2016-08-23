Comets, Meteors, Meteoroids, Meteorites and Asteroids PowerPoint: This lesson incorporates easy to understand explanations with interactive/ animations, videos, and questions which keep students engaged while learning about the differences between Meteoroids, Meteors, Meteorites, Comets, & Asteroids.

This lesson contains 24 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:

♦ (Title Slide)
♦ Meteoroids
♦ Micro-meteoroids
♦ Asteroids
♦ Q & A: Whats the difference?
♦ Meteoroids, Meteors, & Meteorites
♦ Meteors
♦ Meteorite
♦ What is a Shooting Star? (with video)
♦ Meteor Showers
♦ Lyrids Meteor Shower
♦ Perseids Meteor Shower (with video)
♦ Orionids Meteor Shower
♦ Leonids Meteor Shower
♦ Geminids Meteor Shower
♦ Fireball & Bolide Graphic
♦ Fireballs (with video)
♦ Bolides (with video)
♦ Comets
♦ The Oort Cloud
♦ Oort Cloud Graphic
♦ Comets: Coma's & Tails
♦ Comet Tail Formation (2 slides with videos)

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

