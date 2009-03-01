A poem which looks to explore the idea and rationale behind Comic Relief. Could be used as an assembly, a lesson starter or as a stimulus for then discussing the different approaches people take.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Comic relief.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 1, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

doc, 26 KB

Comic relief

Report a problem

Categories & Grades