Font – Commercial Font and Clip Art: Heart Strings is a hand drawn font that's lovable and cute! Plus, it's FREE to get AND to use commercially! Please see friendly terms below! :)
Along with the font, you'll get cute l'il hearts (transparent PNGs) to add in to your designs. Cover birdies not included. ;) Check out the thumbnail images for some fun ways to combine this font and the hearts for a great look!
Format:
You'll get a compressed folder—simply unzip it, and you'll have access to the font and the folder of the PNG clip art images. To install the font, double click on the file "GI_Heart_Strings.ttf." Then, in your design or word processing program, select the font "Heartstrings." That's it! (Need a little more help installing fonts? Check out this guide .)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
COPYRIGHT:
Product is for personal or educational use. The font and clip art images may not be distributed for resale or given away on their own as a free product. Please include a small Glue & Ink image badge (included with the product) in your product file when using the clip art in your products. The full Terms of Use document is available at: https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/terms-of-use-glue-and-ink-clip-art-and-fonts-11415829. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
