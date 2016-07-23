Font – Commercial Font and Clip Art: Heart Strings is a hand drawn font that's lovable and cute! Plus, it's FREE to get AND to use commercially! Please see friendly terms below! :)

Along with the font, you'll get cute l'il hearts (transparent PNGs) to add in to your designs. Cover birdies not included. ;) Check out the thumbnail images for some fun ways to combine this font and the hearts for a great look!

You'll get a compressed folder—simply unzip it, and you'll have access to the font and the folder of the PNG clip art images. To install the font, double click on the file "GI_Heart_Strings.ttf." Then, in your design or word processing program, select the font "Heartstrings." That's it! (Need a little more help installing fonts? Check out this guide .)

Enjoy the product and have fun! Please read the copyright notice below before grabbing this freebie. Thanks!

Product is for personal or educational use. The font and clip art images may not be distributed for resale or given away on their own as a free product. Please include a small Glue & Ink image badge (included with the product) in your product file when using the clip art in your products. The full Terms of Use document is available at: https://www.tes.com/us/teacher-lessons/terms-of-use-glue-and-ink-clip-art-and-fonts-11415829. Thank you for respecting Glue & Ink's work! Enjoy!

Created: Jul 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

