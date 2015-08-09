This is a unit that can stand alone as a "mini-unit" or supplement your current poetry unit. Each poem includes an in-depth analysis of the poem that requires students to evaluate the speaker’s message, use of literary devices, rhyme scheme, and summarize the poem. Lessons combine the elements of close reading with poetry, literary analysis, and free verse writing.Included:
• Teacher Resource Guide aligned to CCSS
• 13 poems with printable worksheets and answer keys.
• Sample lesson plans
• Writing Enrichment activities
• Rigorous mini-lessons to teach simile, metaphor, personification, hyperbole with accompanying worksheets.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 9, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Short Story BUNDLE
- (3)
- $8.00
Holes Novel Study
- (1)
- $8.00
Common Core Aligned Collaborative Discussions (Grades 3-6)
- (2)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
Spring and Easter Poetry Lesson : Acrostic and Free Verse
- (15)
- $1.41
New resources
Robert Burns Lesson Plan and Resources.
- (1)
- $3.51
Cooperative Learning Team Roles Cards, Staff Presentation, Guide And 8 Lesson Ideas
- (1)
- $2.82
Alliteration and Personification
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
A poem about the beauty of the countryside.
- (0)
- FREE
War Photographer
- (0)
- $4.23