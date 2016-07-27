Compare and Contrast: Make compare and contrast tasks easy and practical for your students with this comprehensive writing packet. PPT lecture coincides with student notes to provide direct instruction and guided practice. Students will benefit from scaffolded exercises designed to generate classroom discussion, graphic organizers to outline brainstorming, thesis templates designed for a variety of purposes, essay planning graphic organizers, and a guided practice paragraph.

Included with this product:
1. PPT lecture to support student notes (15 slides)
2. Student notes with integrated exercises (4 pages)
3. Facilitated point-by-point practice paragraph (2 pages)
4. Essay planning graphic organizers (4 pages)
5. Using Venn Diagrams Effectively (3 pages)
6. Teacher's guide

