Compare and Contrast: Make compare and contrast tasks easy and practical for your students with this comprehensive writing packet. PPT lecture coincides with student notes to provide direct instruction and guided practice. Students will benefit from scaffolded exercises designed to generate classroom discussion, graphic organizers to outline brainstorming, thesis templates designed for a variety of purposes, essay planning graphic organizers, and a guided practice paragraph.
Included with this product:
1. PPT lecture to support student notes (15 slides)
2. Student notes with integrated exercises (4 pages)
3. Facilitated point-by-point practice paragraph (2 pages)
4. Essay planning graphic organizers (4 pages)
5. Using Venn Diagrams Effectively (3 pages)
6. Teacher's guide
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Antigone Introduction to Greek Drama Activities
- (1)
- $2.00
Argument Analysis Unit
- 12 Resources
- $10.99
Non-Fiction Close Reading Vampires
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Eng. Lang. P2 Q4 Mark Scheme Resource
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Switzerland(A Country in Focus: Webquest/Extension Activities)
- (0)
- $3.35
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23